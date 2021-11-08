MUMBAI : Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Monday said that it has raised $92 million in a private placement led by New York City based SternAegis Ventures with participation from international family offices and institutional investors, the startup said in a statement.

SternAegis acted as the exclusive placement agent for this offering and ThinkEquity acted as special advisor.

Zoomcar intends to use the proceeds from this financing to grow its car sharing marketplace in India and various select markets across Asia and the MENA region. The company said it will continue to invest in its advanced engineering and data science platform enabling it to strengthen its market leadership in global car sharing. It expects to increase investments across IoT, machine learning, and computer vision related applications. The company also plans to significantly strengthen its enterprise software offerings to OEMs and insurance companies.

Zoomcar recently expanded across Southeast Asia and the MENA region to create a global car sharing platform.

“This successful crossover financing is a milestone for Zoomcar as we enter the next phase of our international growth and position the company to enter the public equity markets", said Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoomcar.

Adam Stern, CEO of SternAegis Ventures commented, “Zoomcar sits at the intersection of several powerful global trends across urban mobility. At SternAegis, we’re delighted to support the impressive Zoomcar team in fulfilling their vision of creating the best car sharing experience across the world’s fastest growing, most dynamic markets."

Zoomcar launched India’s first car sharing platform in 2013, and today it has approximately 10,000 cars on its platform and a presence across Asia and the MENA region. Zoomcar allows individuals to rent from a diverse pool of cars by the hour or by the day.

Headquartered in Bangalore India, Zoomcar employs over 300 people and operates in over 50 cities. In 2020, Zoomcar launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the company’s enterprise SaaS based mobility solutions offering covering white-labelled subscription services and IoT-based driver behavior monitoring solutions.

