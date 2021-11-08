Zoomcar raises $92 million from US-based investors

Zoomcar intends to use the proceeds from this financing to grow its car sharing marketplace in India and various select markets across Asia and the MENA region. The company said it will continue to invest in its advanced engineering and data science platform enabling it to strengthen its market leadership in global car sharing. It expects to increase investments across IoT, machine learning, and computer vision related applications. The company also plans to significantly strengthen its enterprise software offerings to OEMs and insurance companies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}