Zypp Electric aims to double its valuation in a $40-50 million pre-IPO round

Mansi VermaNabodita Ganguly
2 min read21 Jun 2026, 06:38 PM IST
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Rashi Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zypp Electric.
Summary
Zypp Electric was last valued at approximately $331 million as of March 2025

EV logistics startup Zypp Electric is looking to raise $40-50 million in a pre-IPO funding round, aiming to nearly double its valuation, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plan.

The Gurugram-based company was last valued at approximately $331 million as of March 2025. It aims to close the funding round over the next two to three months.

“The business has almost doubled since the last funding round in December 2024. Since then, it has found a business model fit for the market,” said one of the people.

It has raised $76.5 million to date from investors such as Goodyear Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Indian Angel Network Fund, We Founder Circle, 100Unicorns, and IVY Growth Associates.

Also Read | Turtlemint bets on AI transformation as IPO values firm well below 2022 peak

The company is reportedly planning to go public in the next 1-2 years.

It did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

While Zypp Electric has not reported its 2025-26 earnings, its revenue stood at 448.6 crore in 2024-25, up from 111.5 crore in 2022-23, according to data from Tracxn.

The company remains loss-making, with net losses widening to 107.5 crore in FY25 from 40.5 crore in FY23.

“There are three factors behind Zypp's growth. First, quick commerce is expanding rapidly. Second, the broader economy is growing, leading to higher mobility and logistics demand. Third, rising petrol prices are accelerating the shift towards electric vehicles,” said a company spokesperson on the condition of anonymity.

Investor appetite

Founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal, the EV-as-a-service startup provides electric scooters and loaders on rent to delivery executives and ecommerce companies for zero-emission last-mile delivery. It competes with players such as Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez.

Also Read | Bharat Taxi eyes 55-60 smaller cities, puts bikes and autos at centre of growth

In 2025, it rolled out 500 electric scooters under its franchise-owned, company-operated model. For context, under the FOCO model, individuals, high-net-worth investors (HNIs), family offices, and institutions can invest in Zypp-approved EVs, while Zypp manages deployment, operations, and maintenance of the fleet.

The broader Indian EV ecosystem is also witnessing strong momentum, with companies including Ather Energy, BluSmart, Statiq and Euler Motors expanding their presence. Total funding in the sector rose from $40.6 million in 2017 to $1.67 billion in 2025, while investments reached $418 million in 2026, according to Tracxn.

“While IPO activity has moderated in the first half of the year, investor appetite for quality pre-IPO opportunities remains intact. Capital continues to be deployed towards businesses that demonstrate a credible path to growth, strong governance standards and clear visibility on public market readiness,” said Richa Bhansali, partner, Mindspright Legal.

Also Read | The race to ₹100 crore revenue got shorter for consumer startups

Recent transactions such as CleanMax’s approximately 1,500 crore pre-IPO round and Milky Mist’s 482 crore pre-listing fundraise are examples of investor appetite for pre-IPO funding rounds despite a more selective listing environment.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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