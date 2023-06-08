Zypp Electric: Empowering pollution-free deliveries3 min read 08 Jun 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Zypp Electric, an Indian last-mile delivery fleet management company, aims to deploy 200,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the next two years and 500,000 in the next 3.5 years.
Zypp Electric, a leading last-mile delivery fleet management company, jumped into the EV-based ecosystem when electric vehicles were not the talk of the town. In 2017, Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal started the electric scooter provider business with the aim to help India embrace sustainable mobility and curb pollution.
