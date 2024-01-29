Companies
Startup funding winter takes a toll on vendors
SummaryMore vendors are grappling with delayed payments from startups amid an extended slowdown in investments in Indian digital companies
BENGALURU : Byju’s, Dunzo and a bunch of other startups are in a standoff with some vendors, mostly over charges of delayed payments likely arising from mounting financial constraints within the ecosystem.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more