Startup Inflection AI secures $1.3 billion funding from Nvidia and others2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 10:28 AM IST
AI startup Inflection AI, co-founded by Mustafa Suleyman and Reid Hoffman, has raised $1.3bn in funding from investors including Microsoft and Nvidia.
On Thursday, Inflection AI, a startup supported by prominent figures in Silicon Valley, announced that it secured $1.3 billion in funding from notable investors such as Microsoft and Nvidia. This investment comes at a time of significant growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.
