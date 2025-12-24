Mumbai: The surge in IPOs in 2025 turned employee stock options from largely notional rewards into real wealth, with startup employees cashing out a record $1 billion through public listings.
From paper wealth to real money: How startup IPOs shaped Esop exits in 2025
SummaryWhile Esop buybacks stayed muted amid the funding winter, public markets emerged as the most meaningful and scalable liquidity avenue for startup employees
