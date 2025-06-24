Startups cash in on exclusivity to build members-only, private clubs

Professionals tend to seek exclusivity to develop trust and a sense of belonging with others in the community. “Trust underpins everything. Founders want to be part of a community they can relate to because every founder will undergo different challenges in different stages of the journey. The intent is to provide a solution for a niche and win that over," said Jai Sumer Singh, co-founder and partner at early-stage venture fund Riverwalk Holdings. Riverwalk is among the early investors of Offline.