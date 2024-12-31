India sees more startups encashing Esops in 2024 in pre-IPO, secondary deals
SummaryIn 2024, 26 unlisted startups initiated Esop (employee stock ownership plan) buybacks, compared to 19 in 2023.
Employees of unlisted startups made a tidy sum from their ownership of employee stock options (Esops) in 2024, with 26 such companies buying back the Esops in pre-listing and secondary transactions. Data analyzed by equity management platform Qapita showed the number was 19 in 2023, but was higher at 37 startups each in 2021 and 2022.