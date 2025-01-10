Companies
Small investments surge as new wave of angel investors enters startup scene, seeking lucrative returns
Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 4 min read 10 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe trend reflects a shift towards smaller bets, though larger investments still dominate. Experts warn that small cheques can lead to overdiversification and operational challenges for startups.
Investments of as little as ₹50,000 in India’s expanding startup ecosystem are surging as a new wave of angel investors with rising incomes and the fear of missing out seek lucrative returns amid easier access to startup deals, experts said.
