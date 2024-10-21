India Inc wants to stay close to startups with incubators and accelerators
Summary
- As Indian companies and late-stage VC-funded firms scale up, they lose the ability to maintain their move-fast-and-break-things approach. They have now spotted perks in staying close to young blood and are eager to cash in, triggering the launch of many such programmes, experts told Mint.
Large companies and late-stage tech companies, along with government agencies and venture capital firms, are increasingly looking for ways to stay close to the startup ecosystem, launching in-house accelerators and incubators to remain agile and fend off competition that's nipping at their heels.