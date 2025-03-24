Companies
Fast and furious: Early-stage startups tweak supply chain operations as they shift to quick commerce lane
Priyamvada C 4 min read 24 Mar 2025, 12:53 PM IST
SummaryQuick commerce is a great channel for new-age consumer companies as it provides them access in a much bigger way without having to set up their own offline distribution centres in every place.
Bengaluru: Early-stage startups are tweaking their supply chain operations and rushing to tie up with companies including Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart to make quick commerce their primary distribution channel and accelerate sales, according to company executives and investors.
