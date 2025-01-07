And that is perhaps why Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, SBI’s 27th chairperson, is looking at customer service as one of his primary areas of focus. Appointed in August, the new chairman wants to improve customer service across the board—a task easier said than done. The sheer number of branches and people involved—SBI is the banking lifeline for one in every three Indians—make it challenging for a bank of SBI’s size to keep every customer happy all of the time.