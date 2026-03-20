State Bank of India has evacuated 64 employees from West Asia to Mumbai over the past few days as the country’s largest lender activated a business continuity plan in response to the escalating war in Iran.
SBI shifts 64 staffers from West Asia to Mumbai, moves operations amid escalating regional conflict
SummaryIndia's largest lender activated its business continuity plan, obtaining regulatory approvals to manage three countries' operations from India, maintaining minimal local presence.
State Bank of India has evacuated 64 employees from West Asia to Mumbai over the past few days as the country’s largest lender activated a business continuity plan in response to the escalating war in Iran.
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