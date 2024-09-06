State Bank Of India share are down by -3.18%, Nifty down by -0.84%

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 813.9 and closed at ₹ 792.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 813.9 and a low of ₹ 792.25 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:08 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹792.55, -3.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81348.93, down by -1.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹813.9 and a low of ₹792.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 817.43 10 816.89 20 813.35 50 839.20 100 823.33 300 746.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹822.73, ₹826.32, & ₹830.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹814.98, ₹810.82, & ₹807.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was 171.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.77 & P/B is at 1.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.13% with a target price of ₹928.3.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in june quarter.