State Bank Of India share are up by 0.39%, Nifty down by -0.1%

At 05 Sep 11:15 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹819.7, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82305.35, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹820.95 and a low of ₹814.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 817.16 10 817.24 20 813.08 50 839.60 100 822.84 300 744.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹819.88, ₹821.77, & ₹824.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹814.88, ₹811.77, & ₹809.88.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -41.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.74 & P/B is at 1.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.55% with a target price of ₹930.775.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in june quarter.