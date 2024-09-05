Hello User
State Bank Of India share are up by 0.39%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 818 and closed at 819.7. The stock reached a high of 820.95 and a low of 814.3 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:15 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 819.7, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82305.35, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 820.95 and a low of 814.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5817.16
10817.24
20813.08
50839.60
100822.84
300744.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 819.88, 821.77, & 824.88, whereas it has key support levels at 814.88, 811.77, & 809.88.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for State Bank Of India was -41.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.74 & P/B is at 1.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.55% with a target price of 930.775.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in june quarter.

State Bank Of India share price up 0.39% today to trade at 819.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.06% each respectively.

