Blackstone, Serentica, Adani, JSW circle Norwegian Statkraft’s India assets
The Norwegian energy firm is selling its Indian renewable assets, with Blackstone and Serentica leading bids for its solar assets, while Adani and JSW seek its hydropower plants.
Mumbai: Global private equity firm Blackstone and Gurugram-based Serentica Renewables are leading the race to acquire the solar assets of Norwegian energy firm Statkraft in India, while Adani Group and JSW Group are in the fray to acquire its hydro power plants, three people said.