Statkraft has put India assets on the block. But suitors have turned selective
Summary
JSW Group, Serentica, Sembcorp, Blackstone, and Macquarie vie for solar assets of Norwegian state-owned firm
Mumbai: The list of suitors for the renewable energy assets of Norwegian state-owned firm Statkraft has narrowed to five, who are now evaluating the solar assets of the company at an equity value of ₹3,000 crore.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story