Steel giants turn cautious on iron ore mine bids amid high premiums, remote locations
Summary
Of 24 auctioned mines since 2024, only four were acquired by large steelmakers. Key factors influencing bids include proximity to steel plants and cost-effectiveness strategies.
Mumbai: India’s biggest steelmakers have tamped down their bids for iron ore mines over the past two years as aggressive bid premiums and the remote location of some of the recently auctioned assets clouded the benefits of acquiring them.
