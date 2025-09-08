Steelmakers push for lower input costs to be globally competitive

New Delhi: India’s leading steel producers are pushing for lower input costs to stay competitive globally, with a sharp focus on reforming iron ore supply and pricing mechanisms. Speaking at the ISA Steel Conclave 2025, top executives from Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, and AM/NS India emphasized the need for government intervention to ease raw material pressures.

For steelmakers, the primary input costs come from purchasing raw materials such as iron ore and coking coal.

“If enough (iron ore) mines are brought out, there's a calendar for auctions, then, automatically, it will put the steelmakers at ease,” said ISA president and Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal on Monday, adding that it will reassure them that there is enough for everyone.

Since the mines are auctioned one by one, Jindal said steelmakers who have set up steel plants are compelled to bid higher premiums to ensure raw material security.

“But I hope in the times to come, if enough mines are brought out, then these premiums will also go down,” he said.

Jindal also stated that the industry association has been in discussions with the government, which has expressed support for increasing domestic iron ore production. Jindal added that this will happen automatically when the supply increases. It will reduce the prices, which would help Indian steel become more sustainable and cost-competitive internationally.

A similar sentiment was echoed by another industry executive.

Call for competitiveness “One of the key areas which I want to focus on today is that we have to make steel very competitive, and it is important that input prices have to necessarily come down,” said Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

This comes after several steps to boost iron ore supply, including the auction of around 20 million tonnes of ore lying at pre-auction mine sites, and the expansion of state-run NMDC’s mining capacity, were discussed at a high-level inter-ministerial meeting on 26 August.

The government could reallocate non-operational mines held by Steel Authority of India and Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd, either through fresh auctions or transfer them to state-run firms to boost output of iron ore, according to a senior government official and industry executives, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, Mint reported earlier.

According to Big Mint, a market intelligence firm, since 2015, about 135 iron ore mines have been auctioned, but only around 35 are operational. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are the top five iron ore-producing states.

The mines are not operational because they have not received the required clearances, and some companies have bid such high premiums that it does not make economic sense to start operations, said Dhruv Goel, CEO of Big Mint, adding that most of these mines have been started by JSW Steel and AM/NS India.

An increase in supply could help lower raw material costs and soften steel prices, enabling domestic producers to combat cheap imports from China, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea.

Combating dumping On tariffs on China, Naveen Jindal welcomed the Directorate General of Trade Remedies’s recommendation of imposing 12% tariff on some steel products from China and said it was “sufficient”.

“We had demanded 25%, but if DGTR, in their wisdom they have come to 12% or they have recommended 12%, that is fine because presently also it was 12.5%, so we will be able to manage. That is sufficient,” said Jindal. If there is a problem, they will take it up again with the government.

If the tariffs are imposed, the levy will start at 12%. It will be reduced to 11.5% in the second year and then 11% in the third year.

Speaking about domestic demand, Jindal expects double-digit growth in the second half of the current financial year, and steel prices will pick up around the same time. Domestic demand has been in single digits for most of the first half of the year.

Industry experts believe that government spending, infrastructure development, and the automotive sector will be the main growth drivers for the steel sector. While the National Steel Policy sets a target of 300 million tonnes of steel production by 2030, experts feel that this goal is more likely to be achieved by 2032.