Mint Explainer | Does SC relief for Sterling Biotech promoters open exit routes for fugitives like Mallya, Nirav Modi?
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 25 Nov 2025, 04:42 pm IST
Summary
The Supreme Court’s rare decision to close all criminal and enforcement cases against the fugitive promoters of Sterling Biotech raises a key question: whether similar relief could be sought by high-profile offenders such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Supreme Court’s rare decision to close all criminal and enforcement cases against the fugitive Sandesara brothers—promoters of Sterling Biotech Ltd and Sterling SEZ & Infrastructure Ltd—after they agreed to pay ₹5,100 crore has triggered a debate on whether other big bank-fraud fugitives can use this ruling to seek settlements.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story