'Not Exiting Sterling & Wilson', promoter says as stock crashes
Summary
- Daruvala said the stake sale was to fund an investment in Sterling & Wilson Data Centre, a new company that acquired the data centre EPC business from Sterling and Wilson (S&W) in a slump sale.
Mumbai: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) chairman Khurshed Daruvala said his family is not exiting the company, and his stake sale last week was to fund another investment for settling the Sterling and Wilson Group's debt woes.
