Steve Jobs put on product extravaganzas. Every CEO should.

It’s understandable why executives at most public companies wake up every morning thinking about the next earnings call—not the next product release. Their performance is measured in financial quarters, so that becomes the rhythm of the entire company. “Because it has to be something," Chesky says. He just thinks it should be something else. “I’m certain that for Apple in the 2000s, earnings calls were not the thing the entire company focused on," he says. “The releases were."