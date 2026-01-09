Green power is hot again, Stonepeak circles AM Green for mega deal
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 09 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
AM Green will use $650 million from the transaction to repay its private credit, and the rest into various capex projects in bio-fuel, aluminium and ammonia projects.
Alternative investment firm Stonepeak is seeking up to 15% stake in the holding company of green energy firm AM Green in a deal potentially worth around $1.4 billion in equity value, two people aware of the development said. The US-based investor is currently doing due diligence for the transaction, which is likely to become one of India's largest green energy deals.
