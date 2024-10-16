Companies
How storytelling platform Pratilipi scripted a rare hit
Shadma Shaikh 10 min read 16 Oct 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Summary
- Shelja Shrivastava, who writes in Hindi, is among the top authors on Pratilipi’s platform. A part-time professor and homeopathic doctor, Shrivastava writes between 4,000 and 5,000 words a day. How much does she earn?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: During the long hours of pandemic-induced lockdown, some of his friends picked up mobile gaming while others discovered short videos on YouTube and Instagram. But for Rohit Agarwal, a garment shop owner from Tumsar, a town in north-west Maharashtra, it was reading a college love story that sparked a new passion. Within weeks, Agarwal found himself spending hours every day engrossed in reading long-form fiction on Pratilipi, a digital storytelling platform.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less