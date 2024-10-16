How storytelling platform Pratilipi scripted a rare hit

But the company cannot be measured by its finances alone. In the era of 15-second reels and waning attention spans, Pratilipi’s quest to foster a culture of reading long-form regional literature stands out in India’s content ecosystem—an ecosystem that has seen a massive rise and crash in the last half-decade. Several short video apps that emerged in the last few years tanked while some like Moj, Josh and MXtakatak saw mergers. Popular live-streaming apps disappeared after the China ban, while Koo, an Indian version of Twitter (now X), shut shop earlier this year citing a lack of funding or acquisition interest. While these platforms spent heavily on customer acquisition and creator rewards, some failed to take off and others are still struggling to retain users and build sustainable communities.