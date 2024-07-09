Stranded on a remote island? Your iPhone could ping a satellite for you
Summary
- Devices starting with the iPhone 14 series will be able to connect with emergency responders and contacts through a satellite-based network. Android phones do not have this feature yet.
New Delhi: Lost in the jungle? Stranded on an island? iPhone users with top models may soon be able to reach emergency services and alert their friends and family, thanks to the satellite connectivity feature that Apple plans to roll out in India soon.