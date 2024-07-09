Faisal Kawoosa, founder of market research firm Techarc, said that the move is a forward-looking one from Apple. “Globally, the iPhone-maker was the first company to include commercial satellite connectivity, albeit in a limited format. While we don’t expect that to change any time soon, Apple wouldn’t want a cross-industry rival from the Android stable to bring satellite connectivity to India first. The feature could also be useful in India’s terrain, where terrestrial cellular networks still remain weak in various parts of the country," he said.