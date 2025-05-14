Why fractional real estate platform Strata surrendered its Sebi licence
Neil Borate , Madhurima Nandy 5 min read 14 May 2025, 11:54 AM IST
SummaryStrata has surrendered its SM Reit licence amid escalating disputes over a warehouse project in Hosur. Investor funds remain stuck as construction delays, rent losses, and alleged conflicts of interest come to light.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Strata, one of India’s largest fractional real estate platforms, has surrendered a crucial licence following a dispute with its builder-partner over a project in Tamil Nadu as well as allegations of a company executive impersonating a regulator.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less