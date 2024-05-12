Streaming was supposed to rescue the ailing TV ad business. It hasn’t.
Suzanne Vranica , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryBrands turn to retailers, Google, Meta and TikTok for additional reach. “There is no longer that single lever you can pull.”
When Mondelez sought to promote a limited edition of its Oreo cookie earlier this year, it did something that would have been unthinkable not that long ago: It didn’t spend a dime advertising on TV.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less