How street-level data is changing the way India sees air pollution—and the startup behind it

The genesis

Sutaria did not set out to build an air-quality company. The idea took shape over more than a decade. An engineer by training, he graduated in 2001 and spent his early years working in Bengaluru before heading to the US for his master’s degree. It was during this period, around 2005, that he first encountered the technologies that would later define his life’s work. Sutaria’s thesis advisor specialized in low-power sensor networks: systems designed to run nationwide sensing networks while consuming minimal energy. He was hooked.