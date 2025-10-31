Stride Ventures raises $300 million across its three funds in India, GCC and UK; targets $600 million final close
Summary
With the entry into the GCC and Europe, Stride aims to offer local expertise, support cross-border portfolio expansion, and unlock growth pathways for Indian and overseas entrepreneurs building for global markets.
Mumbai: Stride Ventures has launched three funds across India, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the UK, raising $300 million over the past six months to be deployed in their respective territories, top executives at the venture debt platform said.
