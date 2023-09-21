Strike threat looms: Ford, GM and Stellantis remain at odds with UAW demands

Strike threat looms: Ford, GM and Stellantis remain at odds with UAW demands2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the big automakers in Detroit, are still far apart from the United Auto Workers (UAW) in their talks about work and pay. The UAW said if they do not make progress soon, they might make the strikes at the car companies worse, reported Reuters.