Stripe puts India comeback on indefinite hold
Salman SH 4 min read 21 Oct 2025, 06:22 pm IST
Summary
The RBI's tougher merchant onboarding standards force Stripe to rethink its India strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : Irish-American financial services firm Stripe Inc. has indefinitely postponed its planned mid-2025 relaunch in India due to stricter licensing and compliance requirements, according to three people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story