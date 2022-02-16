BENGALURU : As enterprises are spending more and more in digital transformation in a post pandemic era, a strong cloud ecosystem has become critical to be successful in the digital era, industry leaders said at the ongoing Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2022 held virtually.

IT services companies are seeing enormous opportunities to partner with hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to win the cloud game.

“Partnerships are a huge opportunity…We are seeing a lot of traction in public cloud, private cloud as well as the SaaS (software-as-a-service) side…there are a number of good players with strong traction in the market we are partnering with…The industry is looking at bringing all of that together and Infosys Cobalt drives all of that," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said in a fireside chat at the NTLF.

“The complexity and the number of players that are involved has gone up. So, what we are doing is building capabilities that no one person will have it but there will be a group of individuals who work with clients to help design and execute the cloud transformation…We have a very active programme that works with these partners on a day-to-day basis to keep up to speed on the changes because the speed of innovation is very fast," Parekh added.

Today, business and technology have come together to solve business problems wherein technology is just an enabler, Thierry Delaporte, CEO & MD, Wipro said during the NTLF.

“Clients are looking for the coming together of businesses and technologies. We are no longer talking just to the CIO but to the CEO, CDO or the CHRO or the head of ESG and so on…So, the partner ecosystem becomes invaluable. So together with our partners, including many startups, small and big, we are helping address the complexity of the ecosystem. We are orchestrating new growth areas for our clients," Delaporte said.

38% of Wipro’s current order book is with its key alliance partners, Delaporte said. “My view is, in two years from now, it will be over 50% of our order book…so that shows the strength of our relationships and the speed of growth that we get together."

