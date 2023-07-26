Strong US sales growth, sustained domestic momentum helps Cipla Q1 net profit beat estimates3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:09 PM IST
US sales grew 52% year-on-year, and India sales, contributing more than two fifth to revenues, also grew 11.6% year-on-year despite weakness in acute segment sales
Cipla's performance in the April-June quarter came better than expectations largely due to strong US sales performance. The net profit of ₹996 crore that grew 45.1% year-on-year (YoY) beat Bloomberg consensus analysts' estimates of ₹860.4 crore.
