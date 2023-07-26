In the US, the launch of another respiratory inhaler Advair generics however hinges on clearance of the Indore facility by the US drug regulator (USFDA). If the facility gets clearance, the launch may happen soon. However, in case the facility does not get cleared, the launch of the product from another site may take time. The site transfer needs to be cleared by the USFDA and the completion of procedures may mean product launch getting delayed by a year.

