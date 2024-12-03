Companies
Affordable subscriptions, wide content selection drive audio entertainment growth
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Samiksha Goel 4 min read 03 Dec 2024, 03:39 PM IST
SummaryAlthough audio fiction is a fairly new category in India, the longform format has strong potential in terms of user engagement, entertainment, and headroom for user penetration, according to Redseer.
Audio entertainment startups Pocket FM, Kuku FM, and Pratilipi FM are gaining in popularity, especially beyond the metro cities, thanks to affordable subscription plans and a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction content that keeps users glued to the platforms.
