Subscriptions take off for audio streaming platforms

“The music industry has made a conscious effort to break out of the shadow of the film industry where soundtrack acquisition costs have anyway spiked. Services are now seeing value in working with independent artistes that the current generation can follow (and like to pay for) and we have to find the sweet spot between that becoming cool and the ease of online payments," Mandar Thakur, chief operating officer, Times Music said. Thakur, however, said overall revenues of music companies may remain low in the short term, but this is the best footing by the industry in a long time. Music has just gained recognition as an asset and while audio subscriptions bundled with other services will play a key role in driving business, cash flows could take a beating for a while with only single digital percentage growth to be seen in revenues.