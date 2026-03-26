Everstone-backed Subway India has begun preparations for an initial public offering that could raise between $100 million and $150 million, three people familiar with the matter said.
Everstone-backed Subway set to plan India IPO to raise up to $150 million
SummaryEverstone-backed Subway India has begun IPO preparations to raise up to $150 million, as India’s $80-billion food services market expands at double-digit growth.
Everstone-backed Subway India has begun preparations for an initial public offering that could raise between $100 million and $150 million, three people familiar with the matter said.
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