Companies
How Sanjiv Bajaj plans leadership transition, succession at Bajaj Finserv
Shayan Ghosh , Gopika Gopakumar , Satish John 5 min read 24 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Bajaj said the group's 100,000-plus employees come to work not to earn daily pay, but because they enjoy being there.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Succession planning at Bajaj family’s financial services businesses begins by identifying young leaders and grooming them for years so that they can step up in future, Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less