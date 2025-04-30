Companies
Suchi Semicon makes pilot chip shipment to US, awaits government approval for financial benefits
Leslie D'Monte 4 min read 30 Apr 2025, 11:22 AM IST
SummarySuchi Semicon aims to secure government incentives while navigating a competitive market dominated by large companies and plans phased investments to scale up production.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Suchi Semicon, promoted by Surat’s Suchi Group, appears to be making slow but steady progress in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) space, having dispatched its first consignment within five months of starting operations.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less