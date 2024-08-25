Regaining the bite: Can Sitapati’s HUL playbook turnaround Godrej Consumer
Summary
- In the last three years, GCPL, the maker of Goodknight mosquito repellents, has underperformed the Nifty FMCG Index. CEO Sudhir Sitapati is working on a turnaround plan but it is taking longer than expected—he has a mountain of complexities to conquer.
New Delhi: In the 1970s, R. Chinnikrishnan, a farmer turned entrepreneur from Cuddalore, found something odd with the way talcum powder and epsom salts were sold in India—in large tin containers and glass bottles. They were unaffordable to blue-collar workers in factories as well as farmers. And thus, the idea of small sachets was born.
Initially marketed by C.K. Ranganathan, Chinnikrishnan’s son and the current chairman of CavinKare, the idea was quickly aped by multinationals to sell a vast swathe of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), from shampoos to biscuits. In the decades that followed, the market, at the bottom of India’s consumption pyramid, exploded.
Now, can thinking small tame the big mosquito menace? And importantly, can it propel the fortunes of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL)?