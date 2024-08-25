In February this year, GCPL divested its entire stake in Godrej East Africa Holdings Ltd, Mauritius. It also partially exited the Kenya business, a market it entered in 2016 with the acquisition of a majority stake in home and personal care company Canon Chemicals. While it still holds rights for the brand, it has moved to a royalty model where another company runs the operations. “It was a loss-making venture. So, the question we had to ask is whether it is worth the effort. When you simplify, you put time into things that really matter," Sitapati told Mint.