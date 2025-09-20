Sun Pharma has shuffled its top deck. The bet is on.
Jessica Jani 5 min read 20 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Sun Pharma’s leadership changes—spanning its globally critical functions, including the India business, the US, and its long-term speciality focus—mark a strategic long-term transition.
MUMBAI : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker, is steering itself onto a new course with sweeping leadership changes.
