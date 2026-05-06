Son rise at Sun: Decoding the architecture of Dilip Shanghvi’s global empire

Mumbai: When Dilip Shanghvi walked into the press conference to announce Sun Pharmaceutical’s acquisition of Organon & Co.—an $11.75 billion deal that will effectively double the company’s revenue to $12.4 billion—he offered a rare admission.
Mumbai: When Dilip Shanghvi walked into the press conference to announce Sun Pharmaceutical’s acquisition of Organon & Co.—an $11.75 billion deal that will effectively double the company’s revenue to $12.4 billion—he offered a rare admission.
“I’m happy, excited, also a little bit anxious,” he told journalists, adding that the sheer size of the transaction reminded him of announcing the Ranbaxy Laboratories deal a decade ago.
“I’m happy, excited, also a little bit anxious,” he told journalists, adding that the sheer size of the transaction reminded him of announcing the Ranbaxy Laboratories deal a decade ago.
Back then, Sun was a fraction of its current size. This time, it is acquiring a company roughly equal in size, paying for it with cash and borrowed money rather than stock, and doing so at what Shanghvi described as “less than 25% of Sun’s own value.”
At the surface, the Organon deal is a story about scale—a large Indian generics company buying an even larger portfolio of established branded drugs and biosimilars from a spun-off Merck subsidiary. But strip away the financial architecture, and what emerges is something more layered: a calculated play away from the US generics business, a strategic entry into China and biosimilars that Sun has long coveted, and, perhaps most quietly, the de facto commissioning of an empire for the next generation.
That next generation has a name: Aalok Shanghvi, 42, the founder’s son. He was elevated as the company’s chief operating officer (COO) in May 2025. For over two decades, he has built the very international business that the Organon acquisition could now turbocharge.
The American plateau
To understand why Shanghvi moved, you have to understand what stopped moving first: the US.
In 2014, Sun Pharma was the archetype of a successful Indian pharmaceutical exporter. Its US business accounted for 60% of total revenue, built on a formidable machine of low-competition generics, specialty acquisitions like DUSA Pharmaceuticals and URL Pharma, and the crown jewel, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. When Ranbaxy was folded in, US revenue peaked at $2.24 billion in FY15. The company was, by any measure, the No. 1 Indian pharma company in the American market.
Then the tide turned. Customer consolidation, aggressive FDA approvals, and the brutal mathematics of buying consortiums stripped the generics business of margin.
In the US pharmaceutical market, large pharmacy chains (like CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid) and pharmacy benefit managers (Express Scripts, OptumRx) band together into group purchasing organizations. They negotiate drug prices collectively. By pooling their buying power, these consortia could demand dramatic price cuts from generic manufacturers, essentially running auctions where multiple Indian and global generics companies would bid against each other for shelf space.
By FY18, Sun’s US revenue had collapsed to $1.36 billion, a 36% fall in three years. This happened not because Sun was losing market share in any conventional sense, but because the pricing environment itself had structurally deteriorated.
Even as Sun’s investment in specialty medicines like Ilumya (a biologic injection for treating adults with plaque psoriasis), began to pad revenue back up, the US business in FY25 stood at roughly $1.92 billion, far below the peak seen in FY15.
Incremental innovative medicines, like alopecia areata drug Leqselvi, launched last year, have continued to prop up US revenue, with Sun’s innovative drugs surpassing generic sales in the US in the second quarter of FY25.
Shanghvi is too deliberate a builder to have been caught off-guard. His answer was always to find a new frontier rather than fight for margin on a battlefield already won by others. That frontier was the rest of the world. Specifically, the emerging markets that Aalok Shanghvi could quietly shape into the company’s most resilient revenue engine.
Aalok’s apprenticeship
Those who know Aalok Shanghvi well describe a man very different from his father in temperament—and strikingly similar in instinct.
Where Dilip Shanghvi is a sparse conversationalist who chooses words with the care of a pharmacist measuring a compound, Aalok is almost allergic to the spotlight. He dislikes media attention, avoids the conference-circuit glad-handing that defines most Indian pharma executives of his generation, and has built a reputation among those who work with him for letting results carry the argument.
Though his family lived in the western suburbs of Mumbai, Aalok attended the 166-year-old Cathedral and John Connon School, 23 km away. The school’s alumni include Ratan Tata, Adi Godrej, Yusuf Hamied and Homi Bhabha. While at school, his classmates remember him as one who liked to take it easy. He didn't fret too much about anything.
The junior Shanghvi joined Sun Pharma in October 2006 as a management trainee, fresh from a degree in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Michigan. His first real test came in 2010, when he was tasked with running Sun’s operations in Bangladesh, a ‘pharmerging’ market characterised by high volumes, low prices, and complex regulatory terrain. It was a modest posting. But it was also where the first contours of a strategy were drawn: local field forces, doctor-level relationships, and branded generics with genuine equity. A model that the post-Ranbaxy Sun needed to build globally.
By 2014, Aalok had been elevated to senior general manager for international business, overseeing the emerging markets segment across roughly 80 countries. The timing was fortuitous, or, depending on how you read the Shanghvi family playbook, engineered.
The Ranbaxy merger closed in 2015 and overnight transformed Sun’s emerging market exposure from a side business to a central strategic pillar. Ranbaxy’s existing footprint across Romania, Russia, South Africa, Brazil and Malaysia landed in Aalok’s lap.
A senior executive at Sun described the years that followed with unusual candour: Shanghvi senior was “mostly tied up with clearing the mess” of Ranbaxy’s US manufacturing crises. The acquisition brought four non-compliant Indian facilities, at Mohali, Dewas, Paonta Sahib, and Toansa, under Sun’s roof, all shackled by a 2012 US FDA consent decree and import alerts. Sun also navigated a minefield of antitrust litigation among other regulatory nightmares.
“Aalok almost had a free hand,” the executive recalled. What he did with that freedom was restructure the organisational reporting of the entire emerging markets business, bring in fresh talent, and apply the playbook that Sun’s India team had spent decades perfecting—build brand equity with doctors, extend product lines, and avoid tender-driven commodity contracts.
“Even in the Ranbaxy deal, the emerging market piece worked out well and Aalok was there. He restructured the whole thing and now the business is firing well in terms of profitability,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India business, Sun Pharma.
By FY24, the emerging markets segment crossed $1 billion in revenue. Dilip Shanghvi called it a milestone. Industry analysts noted that this business was growing at double-digit rates even as peers like Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Viatris struggled with their own international exposures. For a man who prefers the scoreboard to the press box, the numbers were Aalok’s most eloquent statement.
Dilip and Aalok Shanghvi did not speak to Mint for this story.
The chess move
Now consider what the Organon acquisition does in this context. Spun off from Merck in 2021, it is a $6.2 billion company with three business segments: women’s health (contraception and fertility); established brands (a portfolio of 50 well-known off-patent drugs), and biosimilars (eight products).
Organon has struggled to grow, averaging roughly 1-2% topline rise annually. But it has something Sun does not: a global commercial platform in 140 countries, a dominant presence in China, meaningful biosimilar infrastructure, and stable ebitda margins above 30%.
Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
“Sun’s Organon deal is a clever one. For starters, they got it really cheap and it immediately gives Sun legs in the Chinese market, which is now considered the hotbed of innovation in the global pharmaceutical industry,” said Vijay Karwal, managing director at CBC Group in Singapore, an investment firm.
He added that China, beyond being the second-largest pharmaceutical market globally, is where a generation of biotech startups has sprouted—fertile territory for Sun to strike licensing deals and partnerships.
“The deal brings in scale and a distribution network vital to furthering Sun’s branded generic business. So even though this business may not be fast-growing on its own, it gives Sun a much larger platform to market new launches,” Karwal further said.
The China dimension alone is transformative. Sun’s presence in Greater China before Organon was limited to out-licensing arrangements for Ilumya through China Medical System Holdings. Post-acquisition, Sun inherits over $800 million in Chinese revenue anchored by eight large brands, including Propecia (used in the treatment of male hair loss), which commands strong equity despite the presence of 25-30 generic competitors.
Suresh Subramanian, leader of National Life Sciences at EY-Parthenon India, argues that the market has been reading this deal too narrowly. He frames the acquisition as something architecturally different from most cross-border pharma deals. “It is a platform acquisition rather than a market acquisition. There is an opportunity to leverage this platform to develop and expand portfolio, cross-sell, penetrate markets and leverage Make in India,” he said.
Industry observers see the deal reshaping how Indian companies approach global ambition, drawing a comparison to previous big-ticket deals like Biocon’s acquisition of the biosimilars business of Viatris Inc. in 2022.
The biosimilars opportunity is equally consequential. Sun currently has no meaningful biosimilar business outside India. Organon’s platform, growing at 13% CAGR with eight products and partnerships with Samsung Bioepis and Henlius, vaults Sun to No. 7 globally in biosimilars. With an estimated $320 billion in biologics losing patent protection by 2035, the addressable biosimilar market could reach $70 billion.
Sun’s strategy will be to in-license near-market products rather than build its own manufacturing from scratch, a rational choice given that independent biosimilar manufacturing takes five to eight years to establish.
The verdict
The institutional verdict has been unambiguous, if nuanced. Motilal Oswal described the acquisition as a “transformational fit with disciplined math.”
Emkay Global took a sharper view of the strategic logic, framing the deal as a decisive break from Sun’s recent acquisition template. “Sun’s Organon acquisition marks a clear departure from its recent acquisition template—multiple sub-$500 million assets over the years versus adding a company of its own scale as part of a single acquisition,” the brokerage wrote.
ICICI Securities, which raised Sun’s target price to ₹2,000 and maintained its ‘buy’ rating, highlighted the deal’s strategic logic around execution history. “Sun’s superior track record of identifying undervalued and distressed assets,” the brokerage noted, “makes us confident of management’s pedigree and bandwidth to address key near-term challenges of growth and debt with the Organon deal.”
The key challenge, the brokerage firm noted, is Organon’s flat topline growth over the last three years and the $8.6 billion debt it carries. Sun hopes to reduce the overall cost of debt through refinancing.
Sun Pharma’s share price closed at ₹1,820.80 apiece on 5 May 2026 on the NSE. Over the past year, its stock has remained flat, inching up less than 1%, while the benchmark NIFTY pharma has gained 11.21% over the same period.
The brokerage pointed to Taro and Ranbaxy as precedents—both deeply troubled at acquisition, both substantially turned around.
Sun Pharma’s takeover of Taro, an Israeli generic firm, was plagued from the start in 2007 by a three-year legal war and Israeli Supreme Court disputes, compounded by inherited financial reporting failures that left the company in breach of loan covenants. By 2024, Taro reported net sales of $629.2 million, growing steadily from $392.5 million in fiscal 2010.
Sun’s ebitda margins fell sharply post the Ranbaxy deal in 2015, from 40-45% to near-term quarterly lows of 14-18%. It has stabilised back to 29% by FY25.
Not everyone is without reservation. The Emkay note acknowledged what it called the only question around the fair multiple for Sun going forward: the decline in the domestic India sales contribution to roughly one-sixth of combined revenue, compared to one-third currently. For investors who have prized Sun’s India business as a premium-multiple anchor, the dilution of that weight in the blended portfolio is a legitimate concern, even if the overall revenue mix improves in quality.
The succession signal
There is a third dimension to the Organon deal that Shanghvi hasn’t articulated directly. However, the structure of the deal, and the timing of Aalok’s elevation, makes it hard to ignore.
Dilip Shanghvi, now 70, acknowledged at the press conference that any major decision he now takes involves his family, “because they have to deal with the implications” long after he is gone. That is both an admission of age and a statement of intent.
By investing $11.75 billion into a business anchored by the exact segment—branded generics in emerging markets and established international geographies—that Aalok has built and run for the better part of a decade, Shanghvi is not simply buying growth. He is setting up an inheritance.
Aalok’s appointment as COO in February 2025, over a year before the Organon announcement, was the first signal. His portfolio now includes emerging markets, global R&D, global business development, and the API business. He also oversees the US business now which is run by CEO Richard Ascroft since June 2025. Post-Organon, the combined emerging markets and rest-of-world business will account for over 50% of Sun’s revenue, the largest segment the company operates, and the one Aalok knows best.
New geography of ambition
The broader context in which all of this unfolds is a global generics industry under siege.
Teva, burdened by litigation and structural debt, has spent recent years rebuilding its balance sheet and pivoting its portfolio. Viatris, meanwhile, has divested billions in assets to simplify its business and fund new product development. Sandoz, freshly independent (it separated from Novartis in 2023), has declared its ambition to dominate global biosimilars in regulated markets.
What distinguishes Sun’s model from the other three is geographic diversity backed by genuine brand equity rather than volume. Where Teva and Viatris derive most of their international revenue from commodity generics sold on price, Sun’s branded generics in emerging markets are grown the way India grew them—through sustained doctor relationships, clinical detailing, and incremental product innovation.
Post-Organon, 29% of Sun’s revenue will be generated from emerging markets alone. Another significant chunk will come from the expanded rest-of-world business, including a substantially strengthened Western European presence through Organon’s retail front-end. The US, once Sun’s identity, will account for less than a quarter of total revenue.
That shift is not a retreat. It is, in Sun’s own framing, the realisation of what Dilip Shanghvi called the company’s “second belief” — articulated quietly but with evident conviction. “There’s an opportunity to build a successful, multinational pharma company out of India,” he had once said.
The company has now built that multinational. The question for the next decade, and for Aalok Shanghvi is whether he will follow his father’s footsteps, or do better. He is unlikely to say. He would rather let the results speak.