Brothers at war: Dayanidhi wants Kalanithi to hand over media giant Sun TV
Under a pre-2003 shareholding structure demanded by Dayanidhi Maran, Sun TV would be owned by Dayanidhi and his sister, apart from Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, and his two brothers and sister.
A family dispute has erupted at India's largest listed media entity Sun TV Networks Ltd, with former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran crossing swords with billionaire brother Kalanithi Maran.
In a legal notice, Dayanidhi, a member of Parliament from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accused his brother and several others of "fraudulent practices" and "misgovernance" in taking control of Sun TV after their father Murasoli Maran's death in 2003. Dayanidhi also sought to restore Sun TV's 2003 shareholding structure.
This implies that Dayanidhi and his sister, Anbukarasi Maran, along with current chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, and his two brothers and sister, would be the owners of Sun TV, as Kalanithi did not own any shares in the company 22 years ago. Dayanidhi warned that he would seek a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs if his brother refuses to comply.