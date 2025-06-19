Brothers at war: Dayanidhi wants Kalanithi to hand over media giant Sun TV

"In order to take over the entire company and its assets for the personal benefit of No.1 (Kalanithi Maran) & 2 (Kaveri) of you, No.1 of you orchestrated a deceptive and devious plan in active conspiracy with No.2 to 8 of you. As part of executing your premeditated fraudulent scheme, taking advantage of the family's situation, especially when my client’s father’s health was critically ill, that he could pass away at any moment and the entire family was concerned about his deteriorating health, No.1 of you and No.2 of you commenced your first illegal activity in September 2003," said the legal notice.