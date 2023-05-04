Sundar Pichai’s pay hike irks Google employees as cost cuts hit rest of firm1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:50 PM IST
After the recent announcement, the employees have criticised the move and memes slamming the CEO for taking a pay bump have been circulated.
Ever since Sundar Pichai’s annual compensation was made public, Google’s workforce has been irked with the news as the Google parent Alphabet has eliminated 12,000 jobs citing it in response to slowing revenue growth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×