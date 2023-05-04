Ever since Sundar Pichai’s annual compensation was made public, Google’s workforce has been irked with the news as the Google parent Alphabet has eliminated 12,000 jobs citing it in response to slowing revenue growth.

According to SEC filings, Pichai was paid a total of $226 million last year, reported CNBC, adding that most of the amount was paid through a $218 million stock award.

Earlier, when Pichai received the award in 2019, it was for $276.6 million and total compensation was $280.6 million.

With the latest pay hike, in 2022, Pichai has become one of the highest-paid CEOs in America. Also, the firm last week announced the authorization of a $70 billion stock buyback.

Among other details that popped up include Pichai's 2022 package which had nearly $6 million for personal security and a $2 million base salary. In 2021, Pichai received a total of $6.3 million, which consisted $2 million salary and $4.3 million in other compensation, the report added.

After the recent announcement, the employees have criticised the move and memes slamming the CEO for taking a pay bump have been circulated. The memes compared Pichai to Apple

CEO Tim Cook, who received over a 40% cut in January from his 2022 target total compensation.

Similarly, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan had also said that he will reduce his salary by 98% with the firm cutting 1,300 jobs.

One of the memes, consisting finance chief Ruth Porat's name, said, as quoted by CNBC, “Ruth’s cost savings applied to everyone… except our hardworking VPS and CEO."

Previously too, Pichai has been under fire for his recent decision making. As in Januarym he has said that he takes 'full responsibility' for conditions that led to the companywide layoffs.